Watch Stefan Struve Make Short Work of Lavar Johnson (UFC Rotterdam Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Stefan Struve make quick work of Lavar Johnson in 2012. The No. 8 ranked heavyweight takes on No. 7 ranked Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Fight Night Rotterdam on Sept. 2.

