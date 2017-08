Watch Sergio Pettis’ Fight of the Night Win Over Matt Hobar (UFC Mexico City Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out the Fight of the Night between Sergio Pettis and Matt Hobar back at UFC 181 in 2014. Pettis faces Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC Fight Night Mexico City live on FS1.

Follow along for UFC Fight Night 114: Pettis vs. Moreno live results and fight stats.

