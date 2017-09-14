Watch Sean O’Malley’s Knockout Win That Earned Him a UFC Contract (Free Fight Video)

See the fight from Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series that brought Dana White, Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard to their feet and earned Sean O’Malley a UFC contract.

O’Malley is expected to make his official debut for the UFC at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale in December. He is slated to face Terrion Ware, who has just one UFC fight on his resume.

