Watch Roy Nelson’s Bellator MMA Debut Win (Bellator 183 Full Fight Video)

Roy “Big Country” Nelson made his Bellator MMA debut on Saturday and picked up a decision win over Javy Ayala. Check out the full fight video.

For a full run-down of Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull, including Benson Henderson and Patricky Freire’s battle, Paul Daley’s blistering knockout, Roy Nelson’s promotional debut, and more, check out our Bellator 183 recap and full results.

