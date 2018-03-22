HOT OFF THE WIRE
Felice Herrig

featuredFelice Herrig Believes a Win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz Should Earn Her a Title Shot

Alexander Volkov - UFC victory

featuredMMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings Update, March 21: Alexander Volkov Makes a Big Leap

Michael Chiesa UFC on FOX 19

featuredMichael Chiesa on Referee Mario Yamasaki: ‘The Guy Is Just Unfit to Officiate Fights’

Floyd Mayweather over Conor McGregor heavy bag

featuredFloyd Mayweather Insists He’s Going to Apply for MMA License

Watch Rose Namajunas Finish Paige VanZant (UFC 223 Free Fight)

March 22, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

In December 2015, Rose Namajunas ended Paige VanZant‘s four-fight winning streak when the two met in the UFC Fight Night 80 main event in Las Vegas. Namajunas bloodied VanZant in a one-sided fight before submitting her in the midway through the final round.

Namajunas went on to win the women’s strawweight title by knocking out Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217 in November. She handed Jedrzejczyk her first career loss and took home UFC gold.

Don’t miss the rematch between Namajunas and former champ Jedrzejczyk on the UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib pay-per-view on April 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey Walked Away from Final UFC Fight Thinking ‘God Hates Me’

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on April 7 for UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib Live Results and Full Fight Stats.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA