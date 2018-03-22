Watch Rose Namajunas Finish Paige VanZant (UFC 223 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

In December 2015, Rose Namajunas ended Paige VanZant‘s four-fight winning streak when the two met in the UFC Fight Night 80 main event in Las Vegas. Namajunas bloodied VanZant in a one-sided fight before submitting her in the midway through the final round.

Namajunas went on to win the women’s strawweight title by knocking out Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217 in November. She handed Jedrzejczyk her first career loss and took home UFC gold.

Don’t miss the rematch between Namajunas and former champ Jedrzejczyk on the UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib pay-per-view on April 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey Walked Away from Final UFC Fight Thinking ‘God Hates Me’

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on April 7 for UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib Live Results and Full Fight Stats.