WATCH: Ronda Rousey Throws Triple H Through a Table at WWE Elimination Chamber (VIDEO)

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey made quite the impression at her “contract signing” during the WWE pay-per-view dubbed “Elimination Chamber” on Sunday night.

With UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez and her husband Travis Browne sitting front row, Rousey walked out to her signature music from Joan Jett in front of a Las Vegas crowd that knows her very well as the event was held at the T-Mobile Arena.

The event was set up as Rousey was signing her contract to join Monday Night Raw as part of the WWE roster, but that soon led to an altercation that likely set up her first major match at WrestleMania just six weeks away.

After being showered with compliments from Paul “Triple H” Levesque and his real life wife Stephanie McMahon, it was Raw general manager and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle who let her in on the secret.

Angle proceeded to tell Rousey that she was being signed to WWE as a ploy for Triple H and Stephanie to get revenge on her after she embarrassed them at WrestleMania 31 a few years ago. During that appearance, Rousey jumped in the ring and got involved alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson before mixing it up with the two WWE executives.

Following some back and forth in the ring as well as Angle telling the former UFC champion that Stephanie referred to her as a ‘has-been’, Rousey ended up tossing Triple H through a table. Stephanie then slapped Rousey before fleeing the ring. Rousey signed her contract and thus her WWE career is officially underway.

The set up was likely to move Rousey towards her match at WrestleMania where she will almost assuredly get partnered up with Angle in a mixed tag team match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.