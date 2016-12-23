Watch Ronda Rousey Take Miesha Tate’s Arm (UFC 207 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Ronda Rousey successfully defend her belt against Miesha Tate at UFC 168. Rousey returns to the Octagon at UFC 207, where she will challenge current bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

