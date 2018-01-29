HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredRonda Rousey Officially Joins WWE, Makes First Appearance at Royal Rumble

featuredJacare Souza Blasts Derek Brunson with Head Kick, Finishes with Punches in UFC on FOX 27 Main Event

UFC on FOX 27 Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 27: Jacare vs. Brunson 2 Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Matt Brown - UFC 206

featuredMatt Brown on Carlos Condit: ‘I Think I’m Going to Go In There and I’m Going to Walk Through Him’

WATCH: Ronda Rousey Makes Her First Walk to the Ring as a WWE Superstar (VIDEO)

January 29, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of ESPN)

Ronda Rousey, WWE Superstar

Ronda Rousey made her first walk to the ring as a WWE superstar on Sunday night at the Royal Rumble in Philadelphia.

With rumors swirling for months that Rousey was signing a deal to join WWE, she finally made her first appearance on stage and in the ring at the close of the show, much to the surprise of the 17,000-plus fans in attendance.

Rousey walked out to her signature song — “Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett — and had a giant smile across her face as she made her way to the ring before confronting fellow WWE superstars Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka, who had just won the first ever women’s Royal Rumble match.

(Video courtesy of WWE)

Check out the two videos of Rousey first walking out and then what she did once she got into the WWE ring on Sunday night.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA