WATCH: Ronda Rousey Makes Her First Walk to the Ring as a WWE Superstar (VIDEO)

(Video courtesy of ESPN)

Ronda Rousey, WWE Superstar

Ronda Rousey made her first walk to the ring as a WWE superstar on Sunday night at the Royal Rumble in Philadelphia.

With rumors swirling for months that Rousey was signing a deal to join WWE, she finally made her first appearance on stage and in the ring at the close of the show, much to the surprise of the 17,000-plus fans in attendance.

Rousey walked out to her signature song — “Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett — and had a giant smile across her face as she made her way to the ring before confronting fellow WWE superstars Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka, who had just won the first ever women’s Royal Rumble match.

(Video courtesy of WWE)

Check out the two videos of Rousey first walking out and then what she did once she got into the WWE ring on Sunday night.