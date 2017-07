Watch Rizin World Grand Prix 2017 Summer Live (Sunday 1 am ET / Saturday 10 pm PT)



Rizin World Grand Prix 2017 Summer live via Pay-Per-View on Sunday at 1 a.m. ET (Saturday at 10 p.m. PT)

Rizin FF World Grand Prix 2017 Summer Fight Card

Bantamweight 61 kg – Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Hideo Tokoro (RIZIN GP Rules)

Heavyweight 120 kg – Amir Aliakbari vs. Tyler King (Spacial rules)

Female Openweight – Gabrielle Garcia vs. Oksana Gagloeva

Female Openweight – Reina Miura vs. Lei’D Tapa

Flyweight 56 kg – Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Kizaemon Saiga (Mix Rules)

Lightweight 70 kg – Satoru Kitaoka vs. Yusuke Yachi

Atomweight 49 kg – Miyuu Yamamoto vs. Cassie Robb

Bantamweight 61 kg – Takafumi Otsuka vs. Anthony Birchak (RIZIN GP Rules)

Bantamweight 61 kg – Keita Ishibashi vs. Khalid Taha (RIZIN GP Rules)

Female Flyweight 57 kg – Shinju Nozawa-Auclair vs. Sheena Brandenburg

Light Heavyweight 93 kg – Teodoras Aukstuolis vs. Karl Abrektsson

