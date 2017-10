Watch Rizin FF Featuring Sakuraba vs. Shamrock Live (Sunday 1 am ET / Saturday 10 pm PT)



Watch Rizin World Grand Prix 2017: Autumn live via Pay-Per-View for $19.99 on Sunday at 1 a.m. ET (Saturday at 10 p.m. PT) on MMAWeekly.com.

Rizin FF World Grand Prix 2017 Autumn Fight Card

RENA vs Andy Nguyen – (Women’s Super-Atom weight GP opening round)

Tenshin Nasukawa vs Yamato Fujita – (Super fight)

Kazushi Sakuraba vs Frank Shamrock – (Grappling match)

Akiyo Wicky Nishiura vs Andy Souwer – (Super Fight)

KING Reina vs Crystal Stokes

Tatsuya Kawajiri vs Gabriel Oliveira – (Bantamweight GP qualification bout)

Shintaro Ishiwatari vs Akhmed Musakaev – (Bantamweight GP opening round Bracket B)

Jae Hoon Moon vs Kevin Petshi

Manel Kape vs Erson Yamamoto

Jerome Le Banner vs Roque Martinez – (Super Fight)

Alyssa Garcia vs Maria Oliveira – (Women’s Super-Atom weight GP opening round)

Kanna Asakura vs Sylwia Juskiewicz

Irene Rivera vs Miyuu Yamamoto

Issei Ishii vs Jin Mandokoro – (Kick Boxing bout)

YUKI vs Darvish Kurogi

Yoshihisa Morimoto vs Ryota Renseigym

(Fight Card Subject to Change)

