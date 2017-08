Watch Ray Borg Tap Out Chris Kelades (UFC 215 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch flyweight contender Ray Borg defeat Chris Kaledes from their bout in 2015. Borg takes on champion Demetrious Johnson for the flyweight title at UFC 215.

