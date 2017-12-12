Watch Rafael dos Anjos Sleep George Sotiropolous in the UFC Knockout of the Week

(Courtesy of UFC)

Before Rafael dos Anjos squares off against Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC on FOX 26 in Winnipeg on Saturday, check out his bone-rattling knockout of George Sotiropolous.

TRENDING > Fans Deserve Cris Cyborg vs. Ronda Rousey Fight

Tune in Saturday, Dec. 16, for full UFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos live results and fight stats. Who will move another step toward a welterweight title shot, as Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos throw down in the main event in Winnipeg, Canada.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram