Watch Rafael dos Anjos Launch a Knee from Hell in Super Slow Motion (Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Rafael dos Anjos and Robbie Lawler battled it out for five rounds at UFC on FOX 26, but it was anything but a boring fight. At the end of the night, dos Anjos walked away with a unanimous-decision victory, but not before he landed a brutal knee to Lawler’s head and several brutal shots to the body.

Check out the super slow-motion fight highlights, not only from dos Anjos vs. Lawler, but also from Josh Emmett’s knockout of Ricardo Lamas, Santiago Ponzinibbio’s win over Mike Perry, and more.

