Watch Rafael dos Anjos Flatten Benson Henderson: UFC KO of the Week

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go back to 2014 when Rafael dos Anjos won Performance of the Night with a knockout of Benson Henderson. Next, he faces Neil Magny at UFC 215.

