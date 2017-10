Watch Rachael Ostovich-Berdon Finish Melinda Fabian on TUF 26 (Fight Highlights)

(Courtesy of The Ultimate Fighter)

Rachael Ostovich-Berdon was seeded No. 10 on The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion. She took out No. 7 seed Melinda Fabian in the season’s 7th fight. Check out the fight highlights.

