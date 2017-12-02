Watch Paul Felder’s Spinning Backfist Finish of Danny Castillo (UFC KO of the Week)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Paul Felder’s stunning finish of Danny Castillo at UFC 182. Felder faces off against Charles Oliveira in the Featured Prelim fight on FS1 at UFC 218 on Saturday.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 2, for full UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features a championship rematch between featherweight titleholder Max Holloway and the man he took the belt from, Jose Aldo. The UFC 218 co-main event pits two of the promotion’s top heavyweights against one another in Alistair Overeem vs. Francis Ngannou.

