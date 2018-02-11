Watch Patricky Pitbull Knock Out Ryan Couture (Bellator 194 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

Take a look back to Bellator 148, where Patricky Pitbull knocked out Ryan Couture. Pitbull returns to the cage at Bellator 194 on Feb. 16, when he faces Derek Campos at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

Bellator 194 features the second quarterfinal bout of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix as the night’s main event. Roy Nelson and Matt Mitrione square off to determine who will move on in the promotion’s biggest tournament ever.