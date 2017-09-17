Watch Ovince Saint Preux Make Quick Work of Shogun Rua (UFC Japan Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

The first fight between Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Ovince Saint Preux was slated for five rounds. It didn’t last anywhere near that. It was a quick fight with a brutal finish.

The two were slated to meet again in another five-rounder in the main event of UFC Fight Night 117 on Sept. 23 in Japan, but Shogun has since been replaced by Yushin Okami.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Pleads with Fans to Lay Off of Jon Jones

Check out the UFC Fight Night 117 fight card and start times.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram