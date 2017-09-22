Watch Ovince Saint Preux KO Patrick Cummins (UFC Japan Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Ovince Saint Preux improved his record in the UFC to 6-1 after his victory over Patrick Cummins at Fight Night Newark in 2015. Saint Preux faces Yushin Okami in the main event of Fight Night Japan on FXX on Friday, September 22.

Tune in on Friday on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night 117: Saint Preux vs. Okami Live Results and Fight Stats from Japan.

