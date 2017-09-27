Watch ONE Featherweight Champion Martin Nguyen Batter Li Kai Wen (Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Deemed as one of the best bouts of 2016, Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen took on China’s most promising featherweight, the 21-year-old Li Kai Wen. From the get-go, the athletes blasted each other with powerful strikes, repeatedly landing heavy handed punches and kicks. Within moments, Nguyen was able to take Li’s back and execute a thrilling first-round technical knockout.

That was Nguyen’s second consecutive win. He has since added three more, including capturing the ONE featherweight title from Marat Gafurov in his most recent bout.

Now, as featherweight champion, Nguyen is headed into a superfight in November. At ONE Championship: Legends of the World on Nov. 10 in Manila, Nguyen will move up to 155 pounds to challenge Eduard Folayang for the lightweight title.

But first, check out Nguyen’s first-round finish of Wen.

