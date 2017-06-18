Watch Michael Chiesa Submit Jim Miller (UFC Oklahoma City Free Fight)
Watch Michael Chiesa‘s victory over Jim Miller from their bout in 2015. Chiesa takes on Kevin Lee in the main event of UFC Fight Night Oklahoma City on Saturday, June 25.
Former UFC heavyweight Tim Hague was pronounced dead on Sunday following a knockout loss in a boxing bout on Friday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.