Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes Remains Hospitalized; Stable, but Not Yet Awake

Holly Holm Decapitates Bethe Correia with Head Kick (UFC Singapore Results)

UFC Singapore Live Results

UFC Singapore: Holm vs. Correia Live Results and Fight Stats

Holm vs. Correia Set, but One Fighter Misses Weight (UFC Singapore Weigh-in Results)

Watch Michael Chiesa Submit Jim Miller (UFC Oklahoma City Free Fight)

June 18, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Michael Chiesa‘s victory over Jim Miller from their bout in 2015. Chiesa takes on Kevin Lee in the main event of UFC Fight Night Oklahoma City on Saturday, June 25.

Former UFC Heavyweight Tim Hague Dies After B...

Jun 18, 20171 Comment44 Views

Former UFC heavyweight Tim Hague was pronounced dead on Sunday following a knockout loss in a boxing bout on Friday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Phil Davis vs. Ryan Bader

Ryan Bader: ‘I’...

Ryan Bader shares his thoughts on his upcoming title

Jun 18, 2017
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes Remains Hospita...

UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes on Sunday remained

Jun 18, 2017
Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

Dana White: Mayweather vs. ...

UFC president Dana White declared Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor

Jun 18, 2017
               

