Watch Michael Bisping and Tyron Woodley Agree to Throw Down in 2017

Can we possibly have a champion-versus-champion booking already in 2017? Let’s hope so.

While backstage over the UFC 207 weekend, Michael Bisping and Tryon Woodley got to talking about a potential match-up between the two of them. Watch as the current UFC welterweight and middleweight champions, with Kenny Florian in the middle playing enforcer, go back and forth about fighting each other in the April-May time of year.

To the footage!

Welterweight champ @twooodley wants to throw down. Calling me out at the weekend. I'm down for whatever so if you wanna do it T-wood. Let's go. @ufc @danawhite A video posted by Mikebisping (@mikebisping) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

If we can get this booked ASAP, that would be great for everyone. Now we just have to wait until the MMA overlords at WME/IMG pick up on the buzz and send those bout agreements out.

Oh, and one other thing: T-Wood wants a crack at Bisping’s belt.