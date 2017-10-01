Watch Martin Nguyen Win the ONE Featherweight Title (Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

The highly anticipated ONE Featherweight World Title rematch between Marat Gafurov and Martin Nguyen on Aug. 18, 2017, was two years in the making. The fight certainly lived up to the hype with Nguyen walking away with the championship. Check out how he did it.

Now, as featherweight champion, Nguyen is headed into a superfight in November. At ONE Championship: Legends of the World on Nov. 10 in Manila, Nguyen will move up to 155 pounds to challenge Eduard Folayang for the lightweight title.

But first, check out Nguyen’s rematch with Gafurov.

