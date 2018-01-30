Watch Lyoto Machida’s Head-Kick KO of Mark Munoz (UFC Belem Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Relive former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida‘s head kick knockout win over Mark Munoz. Machida takes on Eryk Anders in the UFC Fight Night 125 main event on Feb. 3 in Belem, Brazil.

TRENDING > Eddie Alvarez Thinks UFC is Timing the Stripping of Conor McGregor

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Feb. 3, for UFC Fight Night 125: Machida vs. Anders Full Results and Live Fight Stats. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida continues his foray into the middleweight division when he headlines UFC Fight Night Belém opposite undefeated talent Eryk Anders. The night’s co-main event features fast-rising Brazilian Pedro Munhoz getting an opportunity to leap up the bantamweight rankings, as he faces perennial contender John Dodson.