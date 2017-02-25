Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov Dominate Michael Johnson (UFC 209 Free Fight)
Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s dominant performance over Michael Johnson at UFC 205. Nurmagomedov’s win earned him a shot at the interim lightweight title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 209.
Champion Tyron Woodley and challenger Stephen Thompson have unfinished business after the two welterweights fought to a draw at UFC 205.