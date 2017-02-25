HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor and Dana White

featuredDana White: Conor McGregor’s Next Fight Will Be MMA Rules in the UFC

Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 193 scrum

featuredIt’s Official: Joanna Jedrzejczyk to Defend Her Belt at UFC 211

Derrick Lewis

featuredDerrick Lewis Knocks Travis Browne Out (UFC Halifax Results)

UFC Halifax Lewis vs Browne Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne Live Results and Fight Stats

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov Dominate Michael Johnson (UFC 209 Free Fight)

February 25, 2017
1 Comment

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s dominant performance over Michael Johnson at UFC 205. Nurmagomedov’s win earned him a shot at the interim lightweight title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 209.

TRENDING > USADA Hands Tom Lawlor Lengthy Suspension for UFC Anti-Doping Violation

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson 2: Unfinis...

Feb 25, 20171 Comment28 Views

Champion Tyron Woodley and challenger Stephen Thompson have unfinished business after the two welterweights fought to a draw at UFC 205.

Watch Tyron Woodley Demolis...

Tyron Woodley earned his second UFC victory by knockout

Feb 25, 2017

Knockout Radio Replay: King...

Join Knockout Radio as they welcome King Mo Lawal,

Feb 25, 2017
Conor McGregor and Dana White

Dana White: Conor McGregor&...

UFC president Dana White said that Conor McGregor vs.

Feb 25, 2017
  • garcia_humberto@mail.ru

    I have made 104000 bucks in last twelve months by working online from my house and I did that by wo­rking part-time f­o­r several hrs every day. I’m using a business opportunity I was introduced by this website i found on-line and I am excited that i made so much money on the side. It’s really newbie-friendly a­n­d I’m so happy that i learned about it. Here is what i did… TWITTER.COM/StinnettMargar1/status/835567639929880576

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA