Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov Dominate Michael Johnson (UFC 209 Free Fight)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s dominant performance over Michael Johnson at UFC 205. Nurmagomedov’s win earned him a shot at the interim lightweight title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 209.

