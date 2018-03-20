HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Chiesa UFC on FOX 19

featuredMichael Chiesa on Referee Mario Yamasaki: ‘The Guy Is Just Unfit to Officiate Fights’

Floyd Mayweather over Conor McGregor heavy bag

featuredFloyd Mayweather Insists He’s Going to Apply for MMA License

Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 Gym Day - Serious

featuredRose Namajunas on Giving Joanna Jedrzejczyk an Immediate Rematch at UFC 223

featuredAlexander Volkov Blasts Fabricio Werdum (UFC London Results)

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov Destroy Thiago Tavares (UFC KO of the Week)

March 20, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Top lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov showed the lightweight division what he was capable of when he knocked out Thiago Tavares in Brazil back in 2013 to improve unbeaten record to 19-0. Next he faces interim champion Tony Ferguson for the lightweight belt at UFC 223 live on Pay-Per-View.

A bout between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson has been scheduled on three different occasions over the past three years and has fallen apart for various reasons. With lightweight champion Conor McGregor on hiatus from fighting, Nurmagomedov and Ferguson will be fighting for the undisputed 155-pound title on April 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.  The promotion plans to strip McGregor of the belt prior to the event. 

TRENDING > Francis Ngannou Wants to Welcome Brock Lesnar Back to the UFC

In addition to the UFC 223 main event pitting Ferguson against Nurmagomedov, the co-main event bout features another title fight. Newly minted UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas puts her belt on the line against the woman she took it from, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, in an immediate rematch.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA