Watch Kevin Lee’s Brutal Assault That Helped Earn a Title Shot (UFC 216 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

In this UFC 216 Free Fight, Kevin Lee stops Jake Matthews in the second win of his current five-fight win streak that has earned him a shot at No. 2 lightweight Tony Ferguson.

Having won nine of his 11 UFC bouts, Lee’s current streak has made him one of the hottest properties in the UFC. If he can get past Ferguson at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas, his stock will shoot through the roof.

While the fight with Ferguson is for an interim version of Conor McGregor‘s UFC lightweight championship, winning it would solidify his ticket to a fight with the champion, which would be accompanied by a tremendous payday.

