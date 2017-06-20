Watch Kevin Lee Shut Down James Moontasri (UFC Oklahoma City Free Fight)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 20, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Kevin Lee defeat James Moontasri during their fight in July of 2015. Lee takes on Michael Chiesa in the main event of UFC Fight Night Oklahoma City on Saturday, June 25.

TRENDING > Mayweather vs. McGregor Financial Terms are Confidential, but Everybody is Happy

Colbey Northcutt Ready for Pro MMA Debut at L...

Jun 19, 20171 Comment88 Views

Colbey Northcutt (0-0), sister of UFC fighter Sage Northcutt, will take on fellow debuting pro Courtney King (0-0) on Friday at LFA 14.

Matt Mitrione Bellator Debut Poster

Relive Matt Mitrione’...

Look back at Matt Mitrione's knockout finish of Carl

Jun 19, 2017

Conor McGregor is a Sponsor...

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor stands to make a

Jun 19, 2017
Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee on Training with ...

Kevin Lee talks about training with Floyd Mayweather to

Jun 19, 2017
               

