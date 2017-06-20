Watch Kevin Lee Shut Down James Moontasri (UFC Oklahoma City Free Fight)
(Courtesy of UFC)
Watch Kevin Lee defeat James Moontasri during their fight in July of 2015. Lee takes on Michael Chiesa in the main event of UFC Fight Night Oklahoma City on Saturday, June 25.
Jun 19, 201788 Views
Colbey Northcutt (0-0), sister of UFC fighter Sage Northcutt, will take on fellow debuting pro Courtney King (0-0) on Friday at LFA 14.