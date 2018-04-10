Watch Justin Gaethje’s UFC Debut, Where He Wrecks Michael Johnson

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 10, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

In the latest UFC Knockout of the Week, watch Justin Gaethje’s Octagon debut, where he utterly wrecks Michael Johnson en route to the eighteenth victory of his career.

The victory set Gaethje up for an epic battle with Eddie Alvarez in his next bout. In an exciting back-and-forth bloody battle, Alvarez served Gaethje with the first loss of his career.

Now, Gaethje heads into this weekend’s UFC on FOX 29 headliner preparing for what promises to be another bout bursting with fireworks, as he will square off with fellow lightweight contender Dustin Poirier in Glendale, Ariz.

               

