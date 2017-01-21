Watch Julianna Pena Finish Jessica Rakoczy with 1 Second Left (UFC Denver Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Julianna Pena defeat Jessica Rakoczy to win The Ultimate Fighter Season 18. Pena takes on Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of UFC on FOX 23 in Denver on Jan. 28.

TRENDING > Did Chael Sonnen Cross the Line in His Tito Ortiz Trash Talk?

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram