Watch Jose Aldo Take Out Mike Brown to Capture 145-Pound Title (UFC 218 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Back in 2009, Jose Aldo faced off against Mike Brown for the WEC Featherweight belt. Don’t miss Aldo’s rematch against Max Holloway at UFC 218 on December 2, live on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 2, for full UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features a championship rematch between featherweight titleholder Max Holloway and the man he took the belt from, Jose Aldo. The UFC 218 co-main event pits two of the promotion’s top heavyweights against one another in Alistair Overeem vs. Francis Ngannou.

