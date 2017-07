Watch Jon Jones Take the Win Over Daniel Cormier (UFC 214 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Jon Jones take the win over Daniel Cormier in their first fight in 2015. The two rematch at UFC 214 on July 29.

