Watch Joe Lauzon Make Quick Work of Diego Sanchez at UFC 200 (Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Joe Lauzon defeat Diego Sanchez at UFC 200. Lauzon takes on Marcin Held in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night 103 in Phoenix on Sunday, Jan. 15.

