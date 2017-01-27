Watch Joanna Jedrzejczyk Knock Out the Mascot from the Denver Nuggets

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is our favorite.

Not only does she bomb atomically (shout out to Wu-Tang) opponents in the Octagon, she’s a jewel on social media. Even her Giphy.com page is a something to appreciate.

While the UFC is in Denver, CO. for the upcoming UFC on FOX card, the company got Joanna to attend the NBA game between the hometown Nuggets and visiting Phoenix Suns. “Rocky,” the Nuggets’ mascot, squared off with the UFC strawweight champ and paid for it by eating a right hand. Lucky for him, though, he got helped up and by her and even earned a kiss on the whiskers.

To the footage!