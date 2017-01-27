HOT OFF THE WIRE

hot-sauce-featuredWatch Joanna Jedrzejczyk Knock Out the Mascot from the Denver Nuggets

hot-sauce-featuredWho Needs Boxing? Ronda Rousey is Packing

hot-sauce-featuredWatch Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Get the ‘Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out’ Treatment

hot-sauce-featuredHere’s the Damage Paul Daley’s Knee Did to Brennan Ward’s Face (Graphic Pic)

Watch Joanna Jedrzejczyk Knock Out the Mascot from the Denver Nuggets

January 27, 2017
No Comments

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is our favorite. 

Not only does she bomb atomically (shout out to Wu-Tang) opponents in the Octagon, she’s a jewel on social media. Even her Giphy.com page is a something to appreciate. 

While the UFC is in Denver, CO. for the upcoming UFC on FOX card, the company got Joanna to attend the NBA game between the hometown Nuggets and visiting Phoenix Suns. “Rocky,” the Nuggets’ mascot, squared off with the UFC strawweight champ and paid for it by eating a right hand. Lucky for him, though, he got helped up and by her and even earned a kiss on the whiskers. 

To the footage!

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Related Article

Who Needs Boxing? Ronda Rousey is Packing

Jan 25, 2017No Comments169 Views

Who needs to work on their boxing when you carry a concealed weapon? Not Ronda Rousey.

Watch Conor McGregor and Fl...

It's a fictitious video game about a fictitious fight.

Jan 25, 2017

Here’s the Damage Pau...

Paul Daley had mixed emotions about fighting his friend,

Jan 23, 2017
King Mo & Rampage Alternative Facts

King Mo Compares Rampage...

In discussing their rematch, King Mo Lawal drew a

Jan 23, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA