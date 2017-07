Watch Jimi Manuwa Obliterate Ovince Saint Preux (UFC KO of the Week)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Jimi Manuwa was the first person to knock out Ovince Saint Preux in the Octagon back at UFC 204 in Manchester. Manuwa faces Volkan Oezdemir to lead off the UFC 214 main card.

