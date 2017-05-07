Watch Jessica Andrade Submit Joanne Calderwood (UFC 211 Free Fight)
(Courtesy of UFC)
Watch Jessica Andrade‘s Performance of the Night worthy finish of Joanne Calderwood at UFC 203 last year. Andrade faces strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the co-main event at UFC 211 on May 13.
May 07, 201732 Views
Jon Anik talks with Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard to break down some of the intriguing bouts set to take place at UFC 211 on May 13