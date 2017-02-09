Watch Jacare Souza’s Submission of Gegard Mousasi (UFC 208 Free Fight)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Jacare Souza has won nine of his last 10 fights, including a Performance of the Night victory over Gegard Mousasi in 2014. Souza faces Tim Boetsch at UFC 208 on Saturday.

