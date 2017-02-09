HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway

featuredDana White Declares Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway a Done Deal

Holly Holm vs Germaine de Randamie weigh-in - Damon Martin

featuredHistoric Women’s Featherweight Championship Set; But One Bout Nixed (UFC 208 Weigh-in Results)

featuredGermaine de Randamie Looking to Solidify Fighting Career with UFC Title

Stipe Miocic

featuredStipe Miocic Set to Defend Heavyweight Title at UFC 211

Watch Jacare Souza’s Submission of Gegard Mousasi (UFC 208 Free Fight)

February 9, 2017
1 Comment

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Jacare Souza has won nine of his last 10 fights, including a Performance of the Night victory over Gegard Mousasi in 2014. Souza faces Tim Boetsch at UFC 208 on Saturday.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz Responds to Dana White’s UFC Fight Offer

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

UFC 208: Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie ...

Feb 10, 2017No Comments11 Views

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie pay-per-view fight card weighed in on Friday in Brooklyn, New York.

Holly Holm vs Germaine de Randamie UFC 208 Media Faceoff

5 Reasons Why We Don’...

The UFC needs a women's featherweight division, but we

Feb 10, 2017
Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway

Dana White Declares Jose Al...

UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo will make the first

Feb 10, 2017
Holly Holm UFC 193

Watch the UFC 208 Weigh-in ...

Watch the UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie ceremonial

Feb 10, 2017
  • angie-bryant@mail.ru

    I’ve profited $104,000 in last twelve months by doing an on-line job a­n­d I was able to do it by w­orking part time f­­o­­r several hours on daily basis. I was following work model I found on-line and I am so amazed that i earned such great money. It’s so beginner friendly and I’m so thankful that i discovered it. Here’s what I do… STATICTAB.COM/dk8k8gt

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA