Watch Holly Holm and Her Friends Play with a Homemade Potato Canon

Holly Holm is a former UFC women’s bantamweight champion. She earned that title by doing what everyone thought was impossible in knocking out Ronda Rousey back in November 2015.

And while her next three fights in the Octagon have all been loses, Holly still captivates us with her life on Instagram. Her most recent efforts? Oh, nothing special, just her and her friends acting like a bunch of people you’d love to hang out with, shooting a damn potato canon. Fun stuff.

To the footage!