Watch Gunnar Nelson Submit Zak Cummings (UFC Glasgow Free Fight)
(Courtesy of UFC)
Check out Gunnar Nelson‘s Performance of the Night victory over Zak Cummings back in 2014 before he faces Santiago Ponzinibbio in the main event of UFC Fight Night Glasgow.
