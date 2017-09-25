Watch Goiti Yamauchi Submit Adam Piccolotti (Bellator 183 Full Fight Video)

(Video Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Check out the full fight video of Goiti Yamauchi‘s first-round submission win over previously unbeaten Adam Piccolotti at Bellator 183 on Saturday.

For a full run-down of Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull, including Benson Henderson and Patricky Freire’s battle, Paul Daley’s blistering knockout, Roy Nelson’s promotional debut, and more, check out our Bellator 183 recap and full results.

