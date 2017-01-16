Watch Germaine de Randamie Knee Anna Elmose to the Canvas (UFC 208 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Germaine de Randamie most recent UFC victory, when she defeated Anna Elmose in May of 2016. de Randamie faces Holly Holm for the first ever women’s UFC featherweight championship at UFC 208.

