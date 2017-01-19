Watch Germaine de Randamie Finish Anna Elmose (UFC 208 Free Fight)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)
Watch Germaine de Randamie most recent UFC victory, when she defeated Anna Elmose in May of 2016. She faces former bantamweight titleholder Holly Holm for the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight championship at UFC 208.
