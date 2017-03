Watch Gegard Mousasi Drop Thiago Santos to the Canvas (UFC 210 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

So you don’t think Gegard Mousasi has any power? Check out his knockout of Thiago Santos from UFC 200. Mousasi returns to the Octagon next at UFC 210, where he will square off with former middleweight champion Chris Weidman.

