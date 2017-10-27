               

Watch Friday’s UFC Fight Night 119 Ceremonial Weigh-in Live at 4 p.m. ET

October 27, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC Fight Night Sao Paulo ceremonial weigh-in on Friday, October 20 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT live from Sao Paulo, Brazil, on MMAWeekly.com.

Former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida returns to fight for the first time in two years. He will square off with Derek Brunson in a middleweight main event.

The co-main event features Demian Maia, fresh off of his shot at UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, as he faces rising contender Colby Covington.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night 119: Brunson vs. Machida live results and fight stats. The first bout is slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

