Watch Frankie Edgar KO Chad Mendes, the Quickest Win of His Career (UFC 222 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Before Frankie Edgar takes on rising star Brian Ortega in the co-main event of UFC 222, take a look back at the quickest win of Edgar’s career against Chad Mendes in 2015.

Edgar, the former lightweight champion, has won seven of his last eight bouts. He sits at No. 2 in the 145-pound rankings. He was originally scheduled to take on champion Max Holloway at UFC 222 but a leg injury forced Holloway out of the bout.

Edgar now faces No. 3 ranked Ortega in a fight that will likely determine the next title challenger in the featherweight division.

Aside from Edgar vs. Ortega in the co-main event, Yana Kunitskaya will try to take the belt from featherweight champion Cris Cyborg in the UFC 222 headliner.