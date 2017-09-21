Watch Former UFC Fighter Cathal Pendred in Trailer for New Amazon Horror Series ‘Lore’

Retired UFC welterweight competitor Cathal Pendred moved into acting after he left fighting behind and it didn’t take long for him to land a leading role in a new series.

Pendred stars in the upcoming Amazon horror series called “Lore” based on a popular podcast of the same name.

The series also features notable actors such as Robert Patrick (Terminator 2) and the series is produced by Gale Anne Hurd, who is best known for her work on “The Walking Dead”.

The six-episode first season of “Lore” will debut on Amazon on Friday, October 13th.

