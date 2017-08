Watch Floyd Mayweather Hand Canelo Alvarez His First Career Loss

(Courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports)

On September 14, 2013, former pound-for-pound champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather unified super welterweight titles against Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez. Look back as Mayweather displayed a lesson in the art of boxing en route to winning a majority decision and Canelo’s first career loss. Mayweather takes on UFC champion Conor McGregor on Saturday in Las Vegas.

