Watch Fabricio Werdum vs. Cain Velasquez I Ahead of the Rematch (UFC 207 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

In 2015, then-interim champion Fabricio Werdum unified the heavyweight titles against Cain Velasquez at UFC 188 with a submission finish. Velasquez looks for revenge against Werdum at UFC 207 live on Pay-Per-View on December 30.

