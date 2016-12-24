Watch Fabricio Werdum vs. Cain Velasquez I Ahead of the Rematch (UFC 207 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)
In 2015, then-interim champion Fabricio Werdum unified the heavyweight titles against Cain Velasquez at UFC 188 with a submission finish. Velasquez looks for revenge against Werdum at UFC 207 live on Pay-Per-View on December 30.
Cain Velasquez is officially out of his scheduled UFC 207 rematch against Fabrcio Werdum after failing to be approved by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.
