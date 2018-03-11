HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch Fabricio Werdum Submit Cain Velasquez: UFC London Free Fight

March 11, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 188, in June 2015, featured a heavyweight unification bout between champion Cain Velasquez and interim titleholder Fabricio Werdum. Heading into the fight Velasquez hadn’t fought since October 2013 due to injuries. The two were originally scheduled to meet at UFC 180, but Velasquez was forced out of the fight. Mark Hunt replaced Velasquez and an interim title was created in Velasquez’ absence. Werdum finished Hunt via strikes to capture the interim belt.

The event was held the Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City. 21,036 spectators attended the event and saw Werdum submit Velasquez by guillotine choke to become the undisputed heavyweight champion. It remains the only time Velasquez has ever been submitted in his MMA career.

Watch the heavyweight showdown in its entirety and don’t miss Fabricio Werdum take on Alexander Volkov in a clash between ranked heavyweights climbing toward a title shot live on UFC Fight Night 127 on March 17.

               

