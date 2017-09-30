Watch Fabricio Werdum Choke Out Cain Velasquez to Unify the Belts (UFC 216 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Fabricio Werdum unified the heavyweight belt with his win over Cain Velasquez at UFC 188 in 2015. Werdum looks to continue his journey back to a title shot when he faces Derrick Lewis at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.

Tony Ferguson squares off with Kevin Lee in the UFC 216 main event, as the two vie for the interim UFC lightweight championship. In addition to that bout, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson puts his belt on the line for the eleventh time when he meets Ray Borg in the co-main event. If Johnson wins, he separates himself from Anderson Silva and takes sole possession of the UFC record for most career title defenses.

